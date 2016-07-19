Man suspected of shooting his grandson pleads not guilty

UNION GAP, WA - Steven Reedy, who is suspected of shooting and killing his grandson in Union Gap, pleaded Not Guilty to charges of manslaughter and unlawful possession of firearms.

58-year-old Reedy is accused of shooting his grandson, Nathaniel Reedy McCoy, outside of his home back in March of 2015.

According to court documents, Reedy stated he believed there was an intruder on his property, due to his generator being unplugged.

He claims that he and his grandson searched the property, and after completing the search, his grandson was shot by an unknown person.

McCoy's mother, Krista McCoy, believes that Reedy may have been the one who shot her son.

"I know intentionally he would not do that," the victim's mother told us, "Accidentally, it is possible, very possible. I guess we will find out down the road."

McCoy says that she and her family are taking some comfort knowing that the case is finally moving forward.

Reedy was not taken into custody, but must follow certain guidelines: he must report to his attorney and court, he cannot own any firearms and must surrender any in his possession.

Reedy's next court appearance will be in August.