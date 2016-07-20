Bar-S Foods voluntary recall of hot dog and corn dog products

There has not been any confirmed reports of illness from these products but this recall is being done as a precaution.

OKLAHOMA- Bar-S Foods in Oklahoma, which produces a popular hot dog, is recalling over 374,000 pounds of chicken and pork that may be contaminated with Listeria.

The company reported these inspection results on July 19th. The ready to eat chicken and pork hot dog and corn dog items were produced from July 10th to the 13th.

There has not been any confirmed reports of illness from these products but this recall is being done as a precaution.

