WSP investigating serious one car crash near Cle Elum

NEAR CLE ELUM, WA- Washington State Troopers are looking into what caused a serious accident on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County.

The 20-year-old driver from Arlington overcorrected in the westbound lanes about five miles east of Ele Elum just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.The car rolled over the guardrail and landed facing the wrong way, blocking traffic.

Troopers spent hours overnight investigating the scene, closing down one lane of traffic.

According to firefighters in Kittitas County, one of the three passengers had to be airlifted to Seattle and is in critical condition. The other two were transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital.

Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs are involved.