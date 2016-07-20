Smoke detectors alert residents to early morning house fire

Yakima, WA - The morning of Tuesday, July 19th, flames erupted at home in the 3600 block of Bonnie Doon Avenue in Yakima. Neighbors saw smoke and called the fire department.

"When we got here there were flames coming through the garage, at one point they were up to 10-15 feet high," said Shift Commander Jennifer Norton.

A man and son were inside the home at the time, the son was alerted of the fire by the homes working smoke alarm, fire fighters had to go in and evacuate the father with heavy smoke filling the home.

Yakima Fire Department investigators are still working to find out how and where the fire started.