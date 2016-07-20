Walla Walla swimming pool under construction; poses difficulty for Wa-Hi football games

WALLA WALLA, WA - As construction continues on the new city pool at the Borleske Stadium site, Walla Walla High School officials are facing more than $11,000 in costs to keep Wa-Hi football games at the stadium this season due to lack of locker rooms and restrooms. In prior years, Blue Devil and visiting football players used the existing swimming pool changing rooms during football games and these spaces are presently under construction.



"We're a resilient group and continually stress to our players the importance of finding solutions in the wake of adversity," said Head Football Coach Eric Hisaw. "Our student-athletes are committed to excellence on and off the field and it's up to our adult leaders to support their dreams and hopes for the future."



The game solution for this year is pitching large rental tents on both sides of the visitors' grandstands for the teams to meet before games and during halftime. Additional portable restrooms will also be brought in for players and coaches to use. Prior to the games, visiting teams will travel to Walla Walla High School to change into their uniforms, receive trainer support and take care of other pre-game needs before being bused back to Borleske Stadium for games.



Walla Walla High School freshmen and Junior Varsity teams will relocate to the Walla Walla High School site from Martin Field at the Borleske Stadium as a result of construction impacts and coach requests. These games will be played at Walla Walla High School at the school's new track and field area.



"We can provide a better and safer environment to support our student-athletes at our own school for these games," Hisaw said. "Our athletes are excited to have the opportunity to play football at their own school."



Walla Walla High School's track and field program will move to Wa-Hi this spring following the construction of the new track facility, leaving varsity football as the only remaining Wa-Hi program still housed at Borleske Stadium. It is yet to be determined if the new pool changing facilities will support the Walla Walla High School football pregame and halftime needs once completed. This issue will be studied in more depth upon completion of the pool project. The district currently spends $75,000 per year to use the stadium facility through the Borleske Association three-agency partnership consisting of the City of Walla Walla, Whitman College and Walla Walla Public Schools.



"It's time for Walla Walla Public Schools and the community to partner to find a long-term facilities solution for the Walla Walla High School football program," said Hisaw. "We have great kids and they continue to work hard and make us proud."



