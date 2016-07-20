Potential for new water bottling facility in Waitsburg; could provide an estimated 50 jobs

WAITSBURG, WA - Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) has been invited by the City of Waitsburg to explore it as a potential new site for a Pacific Northwest bottling facility to support the continued national growth of the bottled water market. This facility, which will provide an estimated 50 jobs at full build-out, will support the company’s Arrowhead Spring Water brand and Nestlé Pure Life purified bottled water brand.



The project is in a very preliminary stage; however, the City of Waitsburg has indicated its interest in exploring a manufacturing facility. Detailed environmental and community due diligence must still be conducted on both Waitsburg’s Coppeii Springs and groundwater wells and the sentiment of the community. Critical to our business, bottled water sources are managed responsibly and sustainably through long-term, careful studies which include measuring the quality and quantity of water resources and other hydrologic and environmental monitoring on an ongoing basis as well as the community value extending from any of our operations.



These initial studies, at no cost to the City of Waitsburg, will provide meaningful data and information about its water resources. If the results are favorable to NWNA and Waitsburg, there is real opportunity for NWNA to provide significant shared value to the community, through ongoing scientific and environmental assessments, as well as infrastructure improvements to the existing springs, the creation of local jobs, receipt of new taxes and direct economic and social benefits from our operations and community investments such as donations, sponsorships and volunteerism.

The projected water use is 150 million gallons annually, which is a small fraction of Waitsburg’s permitted water supply. NWNA would become a customer of the city and would not obtain any water rights. The company’s investment, including the establishment of a bottling facility, would be approximately $50 million.



The company is committed to a transparent community engagement process, which includes providing opportunities for community members to offer input and express interests and concerns. This allows NWNA to learn about the needs and desires of Waitsburg residents, and develop a collaborative effort to create shared value and determine the long-term opportunities beyond the environmental, financial and employment benefits the project would bring to the community.



Over the next year, working closely with City oversight, NWNA will evaluate Waitsburg’s water sources. The project must be supported by a sufficient and sustainable supply of high quality water-- which requires observing seasonal variations of water resources and the associated environment. Our Natural Resources Manager overseeing the project will share the scientific data and provide regular updates to the community of Waitsburg.

Charting a second year in a row of quickening growth, U.S. bottled water volume grew by nearly 8% in 2015. Bottled water ranked as the number–two beverage type by volume, and it could surpass carbonated soft drinks to take the top spot in the very near future.



To support this phenomenal growth, NWNA has taken a regional approach to the production and distribution of its bottled water products. By establishing smaller facilities regionally, shipping distances, truck miles, emissions, and fuel use are reduced. NWNA also seeks spring sources as close to customers as possible to reduce road miles for our tankers and to reduce our environmental footprint from source to bottle, allowing product to be shipped faster and in a more sustainable way.