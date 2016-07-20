Uber is reintroduced to Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Uber has made a comeback to Yakima after being disabled earlier this year due to some city concerns from areas within eastern Washington.

Uber is a transportation company where getting a ride somewhere is at the touch of a finger with the use of a handy app.

There are still some issues with different cities within eastern Washington, which means Uber might not be available everywhere, but for now, it's in Yakima. Although finding a ride is pretty simple, becoming a driver is a bit different, at least in Yakima.

Because there is no state-wide regulation for Uber in Washington, it really depends on the city you're in, including Yakima.

"Other cities across the United States treat Uber drivers very similar to how they treat taxi drivers," City of Yakima Communications and Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler told us.

To become an Uber driver, you can register online, but Uber may tell you that there are more steps to take based on your location. In Yakima, these steps are things like getting a taxi driver application and background check, as well as making sure that the insurance on the vehicle is up to date.

The city says that if someone does drive as an Uber driver without taking these steps, they could face a possible fine of up to $500.

Uber said they are exploring the idea of state-wide regulation in order to keep a clear and safe Uber experience in all of Washington.