WATCH: Tim Adams' daughter takes him on a high-flying adventure

RITZVILLE, WA - When Tim Adams' daughters were younger he used to take them flying in a four seat Cessna. Now that they're all grown up, one of them convinced him to go flying with her - and jump out of the plane!

Special thanks to Michelle and West Plains Skydiving in Ritzville for pictures, video and entertainment.

Watch the video to see it all. 

