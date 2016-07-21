Doug Shoop becomes new manager for DOE Environmental Management Operations Office in Richland

RICHLAND, WA - The DOE has announced that the reorganization of the Environmental Management (EM) Headquarters will go into effect July 24.

The following people have agreed to serve in new Associate Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary (APDAS) positions: Stacy Charboneau, APDAS for Field Operations; Frank Marcinowski, APDAS for Regulatory and Policy Affairs; and Candice Trummell, APDAS for Corporate Services.

The DOE also announced the selection of new managers for two of their EM field offices: Doug Shoop, Manager for the Richland Operations Office (RL), and Robert Edwards, Manager for the Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office (PPPO).

The following is a biography regarding the new manager for the Richland Operations Office, Doug Shoop.

Doug was named the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Richland Operations Office (RL) Manager in July 2016. RL manages an annual budget of approximately $1 billion and oversees multiple contractors involved in cleanup of the 580-square-mile Hanford Site, a former nuclear weapons production site. As the RL Manager, Shoop is responsible for oversight to ensure safe and environmentally acceptable cleanup of the site. In this role, he will continue cleanup momentum along the Columbia River with safe groundwater remediation and hazardous waste and facilities disposal operations across the Hanford Site.



Prior to being named RL Manager, Shoop was the Deputy RL Manager since February 2008, responsible for oversight of daily operations, program planning, project execution, budgeting, and compliance with the Hanford Federal Facility Agreement and Consent Order (Tri Party Agreement).



Shoop has more than 30 years of management and technical experience with the DOE, private industry and academia. Prior to his employment with DOE, Shoop was employed by Fluor Hanford, Inc., Westinghouse Hanford Company, and the Idaho National Environmental Engineering Laboratory, where he managed staff and programs associated with the characterization and remediation of multiple, complex hazardous waste sites; facility

decontamination and decommissioning; and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976 (RCRA) Treatment, Storage and Disposal operations.



Shoop also spent numerous years in academia conducting clinical research in collaboration with various universities and hospitals throughout the United States. He has authored numerous professional publications in internationally recognized scientific journals and had several abstracts accepted for presentation at national scientific meetings.



Shoop holds a master’s degree in industrial hygiene/environmental engineering and a bachelor’s degree in medical microbiology. He is certified by the American Board of Industrial Hygienists. He is married to Lisa, and they have two daughters.