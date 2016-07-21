WRPS responds to Attorney General's implemented protection for Hanford workers

BENTON COUNTY, WA - Washington River Protection Solutions has responded to Washington State Attorney General's preliminary injunction to protect workers at Hanford instead of a complete stop of work until the trial set for May 22 of next year, regarding the unsafe work environments.

WRPS responded as follows:

"Washington River Protection Solutions is committed to the safety and health of our workers.

"We are disappointed by the actions taken today by the Washington State Attorney General. We believe the claims are not reflective of the safe and progressive work our team is accomplishing in the tank farms’ challenging environment.

"While we review the motion, we will work with the Department of Energy on an appropriate path forward.

"Please do not allow distractions to take away our focus on safety. Let's all work together, look out for each other and continue making safe cleanup progress in all areas of our project."

