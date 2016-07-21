Sunnyside drug bust now linked to two murders in Canada

SUNNYSIDE, WA - The two suspects arrested in Sunnyside last Friday for transporting 35 pounds of drugs are now being linked to a two-year-old investigation involving an international drug ring and two murders.

On October 4th of 2014, Jason Antonio was found dead outside his house in Canada. A few months later, on May 27th, 2015, police responded to shots fired, where they found Taylor Zanoni hurt. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators suspected that both murders were connected to a group involved in high drug activity.

A joint investigation between the Calgary Police Service, the United States Drug Enforcement, and Washington Task Force Group led to Friday's arrests at the Sunnyside Municipal Airport, during what they believe was an attempt to smuggle drugs into Canada.

After this arrest, CPS was able to search multiple buildings in the Calgary Canada area, where officers found multiple containers of various drugs. This discovery led to the arrest of four more men in Calgary.

"The violence that we see is often related to drug activity in this city, so to get the drugs to sell, they have to get them from somewhere. So it's all part of the same investigation, just multiple components to it," Don Coleman, an Investigator for the Calgary Police Service Major Crime Section, told us.

Gursharanjit Parmar and Joshua Okabe are each being charged with two counts of first degree murder in connection with the murders of Antonio and Zanoni, along with one count of conspiracy to import cocaine and proceeds of crime.

Ricco King is being charged with two counts of conspiracy to import cocaine, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime. His father, William King, has also been arrested and is being charged with one count of conspiracy to import cocaine.

The DEA was unable to comment on the arrests made.

Michelle Fung and Carlos Martinez, the two who were arrested Friday, will be in court on August 1st.