The City of Richland looks forward to this weekend's Slide the City

RICHLAND, WA- On Saturday July 23, from 9:00 in the morning until 7:00 at night, a 1,000 foot inflatable slide will be set up on Lee Boulevard for a Slide the City event.

The slide will extend from the Thayer and Lee intersection down to Wellsian Way. Businesses past Wellsian Way will remain open and according to the City of Richland, most of the businesses will be preparing for the thousands of potential customers stopping in on Saturday.

With each ticket package, sliders get a drawstring bag, a mouth guard to wear on their way down and a tube. If you purchase a bigger bag you also can get a shirt and hat.

Rachel Thomas is the event director and she told us, "we are so excited because this is the first time we're going to be debuting in the state of Washington. We've been planning with the city for about two years and we're excited that it's all coming together".

To purchase tickets or for more information on the globally known event, you can visit their website here.