Howlin' at the Moon 5k tomorrow night on the Yakima Greenway

YAKIMA, WA - Tomorrow night, hundreds of people will be walking and running down the Yakima Greenway for the Howlin' at the Moon 5k.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. at the Sarg Hubbard Park. Runners will trek the Greenway, which will be lit by glow sticks, black light tunnels, and of course, the moon.

Before the 5k starts, people will be treated to live music at the park, and vendors will also be there selling food.

This is the second year the Greenway has put on this kind of event, and Al Brown, Executive Director, says the first one was very successful; but some changes have been made this year.

"Last year it was built as a zombie shuffle, but this year, if I was running out there, I would be watching for zombies, vampires, and maybe even a werewolf or two," said Brown.

After people finish the race, they will be able to enjoy a movie at the park, which will be the original Teen Wolf. There will also be a beer garden for those 21 and older.

It's not too late to register for the event, but if you want a discount, today is the last day to use it.

Registration is $30 for anyone 16 and up, $15 for anyone between the ages of 5 and 15, and $10 for children 4 and under. Registration will increase by $10 tomorrow.