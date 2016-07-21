Mt. Adams hiker still missing; active ground search suspended

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Crews are still working hard to locate a 60-year-old man who went missing on Mount Adams 4 days ago, and today the crews suffered a setback due to weather conditions.

Sergeant Randy Briscoe with the Yakima County Sheriff's Rescue Team said dangerous weather conditions have forced them and other rescue crews to suspend the search for the missing hiker.

The man went missing on Sunday while hiking on Mount Adams. Although it is unclear exactly what happened, sheriffs say they received a 911 call from a man saying he had fallen multiple feet.

Since then, crews including local forces and military have been tirelessly searching for the man, but with no success.

Over 65 volunteers, along with the help of various rescue teams and a K-9 unit, have helped search for the missing hiker.

Just moments ago, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office sent out a release where they stated that based on the totality of facts, including the unavailability of air support in the future, the decision was made to suspend the active ground search.

At the moment, crews have not been able to gather any information on the man's possible whereabouts, but encourage anyone who may have seen him to call them at 509-574-2500. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and black snow pants.