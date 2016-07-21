Warning shot fired at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution

PENDLETON, OR - At approximately 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, several inmates engaged in a series of fights on a recreation yard at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI). The inmates refused verbal directives to stop fighting, at which time staff administered pepper spray. The inmates continued fighting and a warning shot was fired into a designated safe area. Upon the warning shot, the inmates stopped fighting.



A total of 47 inmates were placed in special housing for their involvement in the altercations. There were no injuries reported.



The institution remains on full lockdown, and visiting is canceled until Saturday, July 23. An ongoing investigation is being conducted to determine the cause of the incident.



EOCI is a medium-security prison in Pendleton that houses over 1,600 male inmates. The institution is known for its Oregon Corrections Enterprises industries, including a garment factory that produces Prison Blues(C), whose products are sold in and outside the United States. Other industries are its embroidery and laundry facilities. EOCI provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, drug and alcohol treatment, mental health treatment, religious services, and inmate work crews. The buildings that make up EOCI were constructed in 1912 and 1913 and were originally used as a state mental hospital. After two years of renovation, EOCI received its first inmates in June 1985.



