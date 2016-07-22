Driver dies after fiery crash near Selah

Yakima County, WA - A person is dead after their car caught fire following crashing into a fence at a rest stop off of Interstate 82, around 11:59 p.m. Thursday, July 21st.

Washington State Patrol says 32-year-old Sarah Mortenson from Selah crashed her car while she was traveling south in the parking lot of the Selah Creek rest area. Her car suddenly became engulfed in flames and crossed over the rest area driveway before coming to a stop against a fence.

WSP has ruled the incident as a death investigation and not a collision.