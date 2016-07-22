Dates and times for Water Follies events and coverage

The following are dates and times for the Water Follies events the weekend of July 29-31:

July 29 - 6:30 p.m. Hydro Preview show on KNDO/KNDU and SWX

July 31 - Boat Races on KNDO/KNDU and SWX from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 31 - SWX will have Boat Races coverage from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.