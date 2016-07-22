Richland man earns lifesaving award after wild Hawaii vacation

RICHLAND, WA - A Hanford contractor recently awarded a few of its employees with safety awards. You might want to take one of them with you on your next trip to Hawaii.



This past spring, Richland's Glenn Walley went to Maui with his family. They had been there several times before but this trip ended up being perhaps the most eventful. First, Walley noticed two women boogie-boarding. They got knocked down in the surf and one of them came up unconscious. Walley rushed into the water and helped bring the woman to the sand where medical professionals were able to step in. Then, on the same vacation at Wailea Beach, Walley is there when a man gets bit by a shark. Walley got someone to call 911 and ran up the beach yelling for people to get out of the water.



"He said it felt like a car hit him. About an inch deep laceration with no major blood vessels so he was fine. It was weird to be there when somebody was actually attacked. I mean you read about but you never think it's actually going to happen when you're there," said MSA Budget Analyst Glenn Walley.



Safety is a way of life at MSA, according to the company. MSA President Bill Johnson gave Walley the President's Lifesaving Award. Rod Briscoe and Vince Leffler received the same award. Cinda Guenther and Jan Seely were given the Outreach Award.