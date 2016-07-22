New automotive program at CBC helps students pay for tools - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

New automotive program at CBC helps students pay for tools

PASCO, WA - A new automotive program offered at Columbia Basin College is helping students pay for their tools.

Tools used for repairing cars can cost up to $5,000 for each students, which makes it difficult for students to pay for along with tuition.

This program is taking donations to help provide students with the necessary tools they need to participate in the program.

