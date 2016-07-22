Yakima Summer Band Camp concert inspires kids to hone their talents together

YAKIMA, WA - 117 kids took part in this year's Yakima Summer Band Camp, and today everyone was invited to see what they've been working on.

The Yakima Summer Band Camp this year contains a range of talented young players with many instruments, ranging from flutes, trumpets, and clarinets to saxophones, trombones, and percussion; all of which were a part of the summer concert put on today.

Before the concert, Yakima Summer Band Camp Director Maegan Ley told us: "We encourage everyone to head out...it's awesome to see what the kids learned in four days."

In just one week, kids from Ellensburg to Grandview joined together in West Valley to learn and play music, and each kid had their own reason for joining the camp.

"I wanna work on getting a trumpet scholarship so I can go to college for trumpet," 12-year-old Charlee from Toppenish Middle School said.

Not only have the kids been getting practice, but they've also been learning some new music, from Over the Rainbow to Katy Perry,

"It's really fun to not only learn new songs and have the time to practice, but also get some one-on-one help," 11-year-old Paul Rogers from West Valley Middle School told us.

It's that one-on-one help that the kids get during the summer band camp that makes their time so special and gives the kids the confidence they need for the grand finale concert.

"All the kids are fantastic," 11-year-old Lexi Barbee from West Valley Middle School shared with us, "we sound good together."

The 7th annual Summer Band Camp concert was today at noon at the West Valley Junior High auditorium.