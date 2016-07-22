Deadly mall shooting in Munich, Germany

MUNICH, GERMANY -

11:15 p.m.



Witness Luan Zequiri said he was at the scene when the shooting broke out Friday in Munich near a McDonald's restaurant.



He tells the Germany broadcaster n-tv that he heard the attacker yell an anti-foreigner slur and "there was a really loud scream."



He said he saw only one attacker, who was wearing boots and a backpack. Zequiri says "I looked in his direction and he shot two people on the stairs." He says he hid in a shop, then ran outside when the coast was clear and saw bodies of the dead and wounded on the ground.



Munich police say at least eight people have been killed and several wounded in the shooting attack on Friday, and they are hunting for up to three shooters. A ninth body is being examined to see if it was an attacker.



10:45 p.m.



Munich police spokesman Marcus Martins says a ninth body has been found at the scene of a shooting attack in Munich and police are "intensively examining" it to see if it may be one of the attackers.



Martin says "according to my knowledge, we're looking for three suspects" in the attack late Friday afternoon outside a McDonald's in Munich that police say has left eight other people dead and several wounded.



Martin would not comment on the nature of the injuries to the ninth body but said it was not one of the eight victims.



10:30 p.m.



A spokesman for Munich police says the number of people killed in a shooting attack has increased to eight.



Spokesman Peter Beck told The Associated Press he can confirm eight dead and several wounded in the attack Friday near a McDonald's restaurant in a northern section of the Bavarian capital



He says "we can't give a precise number for those wounded. They have been taken to Munich hospitals. The hunt for suspects is still ongoing."



Beck was unable to say whether one or more suspects were among the dead. Police say they are hunting up to three suspects with rifles.

10:15 p.m.



Germany's interior minister has cut short his holiday in the United States to go back way to Berlin late Friday to meet with security officials after an attack near a McDonald's restaurant in Munich left at least six people dead and others wounded.



Munich police, who called the attack "suspected terrorism," were still hunting for up to three possible shooters armed with rifles. No suspects have been apprehended yet.



Police have urged residents to stay indoors while the manhunt is on. Facebook has created a safety check for Munich shooting. Police have set up a hotline for people who are missing relatives and are sending out tweets on safety suggestions in four languages -German, English, French, Turkish.

9:15 p.m.



President Barack Obama is pledging to provide Germany with whatever help it may need to investigate a deadly shooting incident.



Obama says "exactly what's happening" in Munich is unclear.



German police and media reports say six people have been killed and others wounded when a shooter or shooters opened fire at a shopping mall in Munich. A police manhunt is underway.



Obama says he was late getting to a White House meeting on police issues because he was being briefed on developments in Germany, "one of our closest allies." He told his audience the shooting is yet another reminder that people's way of life, their freedom and ability to go about their everyday business depends on law enforcement.

8:25 p.m.

German public broadcaster BR reports that six people have been killed at a shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in a mall in Munich.



Munich police on Friday night are hunting for the shooter or shooters, saying "the suspects are still on the run." They are urging residents and visitors to stay home, seek safety inside buildings and avoid public places. The city has sent smartphone alerts to tell people to stay indoors.



The attack, the second in Germany this week, occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Olympia-Einkaufszentrum shopping mall in the northern part of Munich.



The German rail company Deutsche Bahn has stopped train traffic to Munich's main station and Munich public transit operator MVG has shut down all subway, bus and trolley cars because of the police operation to find the shooters.