Two people rescued on Yakima River; authorities urge river safety

YAKIMA, WA - Two people were rescued from an island on the Yakima River the night of July 22, 2016.

Four people went for a swim when two were caught in a fast current, forcing them to climb onto an island to escape the water.

This happened near the 2000 block of highway 410. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office received the call around 8:15 p.m.

Officers and Naches Fire Department went out to the scene and were able to get the two back to main land safely. One person suffered minor injuries.

Although the Sheriff's Office said it wasn't a complex rescue, they are urging everyone to stay safe when out on the river...it's faster-paced this time of year and has the potential to be very dangerous.