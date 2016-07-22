Kennewick teachers and district reach tentative contract deal

KENNEWICK, WA – A vote by the Kennewick Education Association (KEA) this week to ratify a three-year contract agreement between the Kennewick School District and its teachers has cleared the way for a school board vote.

“We believe that we have the best teachers in the region and we are delighted that we are able to compensate them in a way that reflects the outstanding job that they do for Kennewick students,” stated Superintendent Dave Bond.

Key elements of the agreement will provide current and new Kennewick teachers the best contract terms among the three largest schools in the Tri-Cities in the areas of TRI (time, responsibility and incentive) pay, class size limits and overload pay.

Other highlights include planning time equal to other area school districts, one-time payments to each teacher’s VEBA account each year of the contract to assist with medical expenses, and longevity pay to recognize teachers who continue employment with the district beyond 16 years.



District administrators and KEA representatives met to negotiate several times during the months of April, May and June to reach the agreement.



To make the contract official, the school board must approve the agreement at its August 17th meeting.