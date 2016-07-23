Slide the City hits Richland

RICHLAND, WA.-- Hundreds of people took their turn sliding down Lee Blvd. in inner tubes on Saturday when Slide the City showed up in the Tri-Cities, and in Washington, for the very first time!

If you're wondering what Slide the City does, the organization brings a 1,000 foot-long water slide all over the globe and sets it up on inclined city streets. Rachel Thomas, Slide the City's event director, today, said that it was easy to see that kids and volunteers alike were having a blast turning some local pavement into a splashy summer ride.

"We have a great time doing it!" Rachel told KNDU, "We were do excited to have our debut in Washington be here in Richland! Kids come off at the bottom of the slide and tell their moms 'that was so cool, I wanna go again'!"

Slide the City has gone to Japan, Canada, and Columbia, and now, Richland is hoping to be the next destination to make Slide the City an annual guest.



