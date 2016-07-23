Kids witness police chasing assault suspect

RICHLAND, WA.-- Friday morning was pretty wild for some people in a Richland neighborhood. Someone saw a teenager sleeping in a car in the driveway of a home - then when police got there, the teen took off running.

That started an hour long chase that even led officers into people's backyards! The event occurred on the 12-hundred block of McPherson St. around 9:00 AM.

Officers eventually brought in a K-9 unit to help with the search, and finally, when the teen saw the dog, he gave himself up.

A few of the kids in the neighborhood witnessed the chase first hand. A girl named Tori even confronted the suspect herself when she found him trying to sneak through her backyard!

"The dogs were barking so I was gonna go bring them inside the house," Tori told KNDU, "and I saw him back there and I told him to get out!"

Tori also said she just wanted to make sure her dogs were kept safe, but her bravery was enough to scare the suspect, who leapt over the six-foot fence in her backyard. Officers caught him not long after.

