Yakima County Coroner Identifies body found in Yakima River

YAKIMA, WA- Around 2:00 in the afternoon on Saturday July 23, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a citizen of a body that had been located in the Yakima River.

Detectives responded to the scene and recovered the body of a female who was determined to be 42 year old Melissa McClaning of Kennewick. The body was located on the rivers edge in about four inches of water. A vehicle belonging to McClaning was located nearby at an undeveloped camp site.

There was no immediate evidence of foul play although an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation. McClaning was reported as a missing person to the Kennewick Police Department on Friday.

The investigation continues and information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490. Tips including anonymous tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.