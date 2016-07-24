Farm workers receive compensation after four years

GRANGER, WA.-- Four years ago, Saucedo v. NW Management came to be when a group of farm workers in the Yakima Valley filed a complaint against their employer. The workers said they were fired by NW Management after contacting authorities because their boss repeatedly intimidated them by shooting his gun while they were working.

Today, those farm workers finally received the payment they were granted by the Washington Supreme Court. Lori Isley, the lead attorney on the case, believed they earned every cent of it.

"We were really impressed with the courage of this group," Lori Told KNDU, "and their dedication. without a group like this, lawyers don't really have a role to play. you need a strong group like these workers who are willing to come forward and put a stop to what they saw happening at their workplace."

The 722 workers impacted received just over $1,000,000 to split. Each worker received between $1,000-$3,000 depending on how many seasons they worked.

