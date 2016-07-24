Jet ski crash causes small explosion in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA.-- A scary situation for a man on a jet ski near the Edison St. boat launch on Sunday morning. The jet ski malfunctioned while the man was riding, and he was forced to jump off and leave it in the middle of the Columbia River.

Benton County Sheriff's office dispatched to the scene, and Benton County Deputy, JP Benitez, gave us the details of just how scary it was.

"The vehicle kind of had a stuck throttle," Deputy Benitez told KNDU, "It started spinning out, the operator jumped into the water. It continued spinning until it actually went towards shore, hit a rock, and that's when it actually ignited.

Luckily no one was injured when the jet ski malfunctioned and then exploded. All of those near the incident were able to clear the area and get out of the way of any harm. By the time deputies arrived, the jet ski had already been towed to shore. Now charred, it will need quite a bit of work before hitting the river anytime soon.