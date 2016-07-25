2 killed, 16 wounded during party for teens in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - A Florida nightclub says a shooting that left two dead and 16 wounded broke out in the parking lot as parents picked up their children from a party for teens.



Club Blu posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that it was trying to give the teens "what we thought was a safe place to have a good time." The post from the Fort Myers nightclub says armed security had been posted at the event inside and outside.



The club says the shooting happened as the club was closing.



Hospital officials say the victims range in age from 12 to 27. Four people were still being treated Monday morning.