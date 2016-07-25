UPDATE: 15-year-old hiker who went missing near White Pass found safe

NACHES, WA. - 15-year-old Robby Kershaw who went missing Sunday after near White Pass has been found safe.

The White Pass Ski Area shared the good news on its Facebook page just before 10 a.m. on Monday. We captured an emotional sight after family and friends heard the news.



We are still working to learn more about Robby and his condition.



_________________________

PREVIOUS:

Search crews are working to find a 15-year-old boy who went missing while hiking near White Pass, Sunday afternoon.

Robby Kershaw was hiking with a group when he went missing around 2 p.m. He was last seen on the Pacific Crest Trail near the top of the Basin Quad at the Paradise Basin expansion area.

People interested in helping crews search for Kershaw are asked to meet at the Kracker Barrel store off of US 12 in Naches. Groups of people will be sent out to different locations every 30 minutes. All volunteers must check in at Search and Rescue Mobile Command Center.