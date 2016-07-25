Seattle woman killed in crash along I-90 in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Washington State Patrol says a Seattle woman was killed in a two-car crash along Interstate 90, Sunday evening.

Troopers say around 6:30 p.m. 77-year-old Robert Oglesby of North Bend was driving west along I-90. At milepost 57, he crossed the median and went into the eastbound lanes hitting another car head-on.

The driver of the other car, 42-year-old Jodi Forde, died at the scene. Troopers have notified next of kin.

Medics flew Oglesby to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.