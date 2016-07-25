Richland Police seek information on robbery suspect

Deputies searched the area and did not find any other witnesses or suspects.

RICHLAND, WA - Richland Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video. The crime happened Wednesday, July 20th at 3:14 a.m. at the Shell gas station on Goethals Drive. Police said the suspect went into the car wash room, took some money and got away. Officers described the suspect as light-skinned, in his late teens to early 20s, between 5'8" and 5'10", with an average-medium build. In the video he is wearing a baseball hat, colored jacket, and a dark backpack.

If you know anything, get ahold of Richland Police.