Monks to lead prayer walk to Hanford nuclear site

TRI-CITIES, Wash. (AP) - Buddhist monks are set to lead an annual prayer walk to the Hanford nuclear reservation as part of an effort to bring an end to nuclear weapons.

The monks will head to the southern gate of the nuclear site Thursday. The walk will begin at John Dam Plaza, where the monks will hold a brief ceremony with participants at 1 p.m.



The six-mile walk is part of a two-week Pacific Northwest Interfaith Peace Walk through parts of Washington state and Oregon to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons.



A support vehicle will provide water and a ride to participants needing a break.

