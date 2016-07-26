Congressman Dan Newhouse talks trade and Trump

PASCO, WA.-- This year's congressional district race is a bit of déjà vu for Dan Newhouse. Just like in 2014, the Congressman and Sunnyside resident finds himself up against Clint Didier once again.

Newhouse, however, is optimistic about his position now after a year-and-a-half representing Washington's 4th Congressional District

"I think I understand much better some of the priorities and some of the perspectives that people have," said Newhouse, "I feel really good and my confidence level is really high, and I've just enjoyed it tremendously."

Of course, Congressman Newhouse knows that his isn't the only political race happening right now He's also concerned with the battle for the presidency, and republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump. However, just because Newhouse and Trump fall under the same political party doesn't mean that they always see eye to eye.



"I'll support the republican nominee, and I intend to continue supporting Mr. Trump. However there's some things that he's said that I disagree with, and I'll continue to point those out to him and hold him accountable for the things that are important to Central Washington."

The main opinion of Trump's that Congressman Newhouse doesn't support is that of trade and immigration, two things that, Newhouse believes are incredibly important to the economy of Central Washington.