Kadlec completes the Tri-Cities first and only parking garage

Today, employees at Kadlec Medical Center and residents of the Tri-Cities gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Tri-Cities first ever parking garage! The garage might have been paid for by Kadlec with the original intention of helping patients and their families, but now, it's been made clear that it is free and open everyone in need of a good parking spot. We spoke with Richland's Mayor, Bob Thompson, earlier, and he believes this garage a good continuation of growth in region.

"The truth is that the Tri-Cities has changed a great deal in the last 15 years," Mayor Thompson told KNDU, "The inner parts of the cities either fall apart or redevelop. The city of Richland has made the decision to redevelop."

Like the Mayor said, the city of Richland decided it was time to grow, and Kadlec decided to foot the bill in hopes that anyone with a problem in need of the hospital wouldn't be faced with a second problem of finding a parking spot. you could definitely say, however, this garage is truly a win for all of the Tri-Cities.