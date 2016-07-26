Get ready for the Hapo Over the River Air Show!

KENNEWICK, WA.-- you might have boats, boats, boats, on your mind with the Water Follies coming up this week, but those aren't the only break-neck-speed vehicles you should be getting excited for! The Hapo Over the River Air-Show will also be taking place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in between races, and this show will have everything!

Matt Boehnke, who helped put the show together, told KNDU that along with old favorites like the F-16's, the trick and aerobatics planes, and the Patriots Jet Team, there will also be some new additions like the Coast Guard.

"We'll have a ship on the Pasco side, a ship and an aircraft on the Kennewick side," said Boehnke, "They're gonna drop a diver in the river and they're gonna go down, pick up that diver, fly a little bit, and go ahead and do it again a couple times. So you get the excitement of a real world exercise of what they do in a threat environment."

Each air show will begin at 11:30 AM and go until 1:00 PM. Sunday's show, however, will act as a finale, and we've been told you definitely don't want to miss it!