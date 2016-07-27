Man arrested for robbing and threatening to stab another man in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police say Tuesday evening, a man who robbed another man and threatened to stab him.

Police say 27-year-old Joshua Shelton took items from David Campbell's car in the area of 27th Avenue and Highway 395. When Campbell tried confronting Shelton, he threatened to stab him.

Shelton took of running. A short time later, officers spotted him. He then tried hiding in some nearby shrubs. After complying with officer's commands, police arrested Shelton and booked him into the Benton County Jail for Robbery.

Officers found the stolen items in the shrubs where Shelton was hiding. They returned the items to Campbell.

No one was hurt.