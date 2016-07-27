Kennewick woman's body found in Tieton river near Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - A sad discovery was made over the weekend when Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies found a body in the Tieton river.

The body was identified as 42-year-old Melissa McClaning from Kennewick. She was reported missing just one day before authorities found her at milepost 175 off of highway 12, near an unofficial campground area.

The Sheriffs were worried that McClaning may have been a victim of a violent encounter, but further investigation and an autopsy confirmed that this was not the case.

"One of the important parts in this, from the investigator's perspective, is ensuring that the person did not die from violence, some sort of crime," Detective Sergeant for Yakima County Sheriff's Office Mike Russell informed us.

Sheriffs say the cause of death may have been due to natural causes or something in the woman's bloodstream, and they are still awaiting the toxicology reports. More to come as this story develops.