Two men who attempted to rob a car wash have been identified

YAKIMA, WA - Two men attempted to pry open a coin machine at the Terrace Heights Classic Auto Wash on July 20th at 2:19 a.m.

One employee noticed the change machine hadn't been in use and went to try and fix it, when he noticed the lock had been chipped away. That's when owner Dixie Withrow found evidence of the attempted break-in on her surveillance tapes.

Although the men weren't able to get it open, the business still suffered as they had to change out the lock on the machine in order to put it in use again.

"A car wash doesn't, you know, generate that much money," owner Dixie Withrow told us. "I mean, we pay our bills, but these extra costs really affect our business."

Dixie said these men also attempted to pry open a machine at her other location. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office say they have identified the two men but are still investigating this crime in order to build up the best case against them in order to bring justice to Classic Auto Wash.