Power bill scams sparking concern in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Watch out for a suspicious call about your power bill! There have been some scams going on right here in Yakima.

One of our reporters spoke with a business that thankfully didn't fall for this scam, and they tell us what you can look out for if you get a call.

"It was about 9 o' clock in the morning, and they said they were going to come in at 10 to 11 and shut off our power because our bill wasn't paid," Creekside Dental Office Manager Leslee Thysell told us.

But Thysell was positive they had paid it; the check even said it cleared.

"They said no, you need to pay or we're going to shut it off, and I'm thinking oh my god, we have fifty patients in chair, we're going to be right in the middle of treatment," Thysell said.

And their persistence almost caused Thysell to pay them nearly $800.

"So I get ready to go and I think, that's just the weirdest thing, so I call Pacific Power, just to be safe."

And sure enough, it was a scam.

"We let them know that obvious yes, this was a scam going on; they did all the right things," Toby Freeman, Pacific Power Regional Business Manager told us.

If you get a suspicious phone call regarding your power bill, Pacific Power urges you to call their customer service line at 1-888-221-7070, and you'll speak to them directly. It's better to be safe than sorry.

"We're available, and if there's a scam happening, we'll coordinate with local law enforcement," Freeman stated.