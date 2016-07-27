19-year-old sentenced to 17 years in prison following Walla Walla County gang shooting

04/06/17 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA (AP) - A Walla Walla area man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for the attempted murder of a gang member.

19-year-old Ricardo Miguel Maldonado was sentenced Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of attempted murder while armed with a firearm.

Jurors determined that prosecutors proved Maldonado was the shooter, or an accomplice, in the wounding of 21-year-old Diego Bante-Rivera in July.

Bante-Rivera was shot 13 times near some grain elevators about 17 miles north of Walla Walla. He remains paralyzed from the chest down.

Police say the motive for the shooting remains unclear. Maldonado has denied shooting Bante-Rivera or knowing about plans to shoot him and says he's not a gang member.

Another man who has been charged with first-degree attempted murder in the case, Leonardo Isaias Corona Venegas, remains at large.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9/15/16 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA (AP) - On September 15th, working off of tips provided by the Walla Walla community, Ricardo Miguel Maldonado was located in Covington, Kentucky. Detectives from the Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office worked with law enforcement in the area and Maldonado was arrested without incident for Attempted Murder 1st. The Sheriff’s Office is currently working through the extradition process.

Leonardo Isaias Corona-Venegas is still outstanding and our office continues to seek information regarding his whereabouts. If located, Corona-Venegas should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not contact him and call 911 to report any sightings.

For any additional information regarding Corona-Venegas, or the Paddock Elevator shooting, please contact Lead Detective Sergeant Mike Good at 509-524-5400.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

09/14/16 UPDATE:

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA (AP) - The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating two local gang members accused in connection with the shooting of a fellow gang member in late July at the Paddock Elevators in Walla Walla County.

Ricardo Miguel Maldonado, 19 (left), and Leonardo Isaias Corona-Venegas, 22 (right), have valid warrants for their arrest for Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

Warrants for their arrest were issued on July 28th 2016, but at this time we have exhausted leads in locating the suspects. Currently their whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone seeing Maldonado or Venegas—who are considered armed and dangerous—is asked to call 911, or contact Lead Detective Sergeant Mike Good at 509-524-5400 with tips or general information

A third suspect, gang associate Raul Madrigal-Corona, 18, has been arrested in connection to the shooting and is charged with Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA (AP) - On Tuesday evening July 26, 2016 at approximately 7:05PM WWSO deputies responded to a call of a shooting victim at Paddock Elevators located at Paddock and Harvey Shaw Roads in Walla Walla County.

A male called dispatch and reported that he had been shot. Due to his medical condition, the male was not able to fully answer all of the dispatcher’s questions, so deputies responded to the location initially with limited information.

When they got there, deputies found a lone 20-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. No one else was at scene when the deputies got there.

The male victim’s condition appeared very serious and deputies immediately began administering first aid utilizing their issued trauma kits. Medics arrived shortly thereafter. The victim was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center and then to Harborview Medical Center.

Initial investigation has revealed that this shooting was gang related. Further details of this investigation are being withheld to preserve the integrity of the investigation. WWSO Detective Sergeant Mike Good is the lead investigator on this case. The crime scene was processed by members of the WWSO and the Washington State Patrol crime scene team.

Paddock Elevators was a county location of concern shared by Sheriff John Turner recently when he requested the Board of County Commissioners fund a two detective unit to focus on criminal gang and drug activity in Walla Walla County. Currently the Sheriff’s Office has no specialized resources devoted to the prevention, intervention, suppression, and investigation of gang and drug related crimes due to a lack of funding. To date, no attempts to fund such a specialized team has been taken by the Board of County Commissioners.