WSU Tri-Cities signs land lease agreement for student housing

RICHLAND, WA - Washington State University Tri-Cities signed a land lease agreement this week with Corporate Pointe Developers, LLC, out of Pullman, Wash., to build an 800-bed complex for student housing.

The facility will be located on the north end of the WSU Tri-Cities campus and will encompass approximately 15 acres. The first of seven phases, which will include 165 beds, is expected to be ready for the academic year in fall 2017.

A formal groundbreaking is anticipated in late August or early September. The complex will be owned, operated and maintained by Corporate Pointe Developers.

“It has been a two-year journey pursuing a housing solution for WSU Tri-Cities,” Chancellor Keith Moo-Young said. “We are excited about the opportunities for the WSU Tri-Cities campus to draw students from outside the region and to provide a comprehensive campus feel.”

The effort marks the end of a request for qualifications process pursued by WSU Tri-Cities to bring student housing to campus. In November 2014, the Port of Benton issued a request for proposals for using port land that yielded a single interested party. Discussions ceased after the parties did not reach an agreement.

WSU Tri-Cities reopened the process last fall and Corporate Pointe Developers won against two other finalists for the bid.