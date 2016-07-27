Tri-Party Agreement agencies call for public input regarding Hanford cleanup options

RICHLAND, WA - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Washington State Department of Ecology (Ecology), and Tri-Party Agreement (TPA) agencies request the public's input on the Proposed Plan for the cleanup of contaminated waste sites and groundwater in the 100-D/H Area of the Hanford Site in southeastern Washington State.

The plan proposes using a combination of technologies including pumping and treating the groundwater and excavating and disposing of contaminated soil. The Proposed Plan presents cleanup options and identifies the preferred alternative. The 30-day public comment period begins on July 26 and closes on August 26, 2016.

The 100-DR-1, 100-DR-2, 100-HR-1, and 100-HR-2 Source OUs and the 100-HR-3 Groundwater OU are collectively referred to as the 100-D/H Area. The 100-D/H Area is located along the Columbia River and includes three deactivated nuclear reactors and support facilities where plutonium was produced. The reactors and processes associated with past operations generated large amounts of liquid and solid wastes. The groundwater and soil in the 100 D/H Area were contaminated by liquid waste discharged into basins, cribs, trenches, and ponds.

A proposed plan under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act of 1980 identifies four cleanup alternatives to address soil and groundwater contamination. The preferred alternative calls for increased pump-and-treat capacity and monitored natural attenuation for groundwater and remove, treat and dispose with institutional controls for the contaminated soil sites.

Copies of the proposed plan are available at the Administrative Record, 2440 Stevens Drive, Richland, WA or online: http://pdw.hanford.gov/arpir/pdf.cfm?accession=0075807H