Dialed In: Well-known local voice leaving radio behind for family time

PASCO, WA - One of the Tri-Cities favorite radio DJs is about to sign off for the last time. Faith Martin started working in radio when she was just 18-years-old. Now she is getting ready for life's next big adventure. After decades of living off of her voice - through radio, tv, and singing - she is packing up and moving to the Seattle area to spend more time with her family.



Click the video to hear her message of thanks to her fans, friends and listeners.