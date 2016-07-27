LEAP Alert for missing boy canceled; found safe in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - A LEAP Alert for a missing 2 year old boy is now over after authorities found the boy safe with his grandfather in Kittitas County.

Police say 45 year old John Klingele was en route to Seattle from Montana with his grandson, Dean Gordon, when he may have suffered a diabetic episode and pulled over.

The family says their last contact with them indicated both were sick and the driver did not want to continue to travel Seattle.