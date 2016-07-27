High hopes for I-90 expansion project; expected to be complete in 2019

SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA - If you've traveled to Seattle at all in the last few years, you've seen the big expansion project going on along I-90. You may have even been stuck in traffic on Snoqualmie Pass due to rock blasting and other work.

One of our reporters took a trip up to the pass to see how far along crews are on the work, and what they still have left to do.

"We're working on our big project making improvements to I-90, adding additional lanes, addressing rock fall issues, and addressing avalanche closures," Brian White told us, Assistant Regional Manager for Construction in the South Central Region.

They've been trying to make accommodations for drivers, but that's a lot easier said than done.

"The goal is to keep traffic moving through our work zones," White shared. "This year has flown by and it's rapidly coming upon us."

Whether you're heading eastbound or westbound, travelers are deep in construction. But in just a couple of months, they will be able to drive above it with the new avalanche bridge.

"We still have some more to go," White admitted. "We just ask that drivers know before they go; plan your trip ahead of time."

The expansion project is expected to last until 2019, but White says that they appreciate the public's patience during construction.

"We appreciate Atkinson construction, working really hard to get this project going, we look forward to the new improvements."