Vantage bridge construction may cause delays for Watershed-goers

VANTAGE, WA - The annual Watershed Music Festival is this weekend and next weekend at the Gorge, which means the Ellensburg area will be filled with country music and a few more people than normal.

However, the construction on the Vantage bridge will possibly cause Watershed-goers to be stuck in traffic.

Construction crews are trying to preserve the Vantage bridge by painting it, but this means it could take people a bit longer to get across the bridge this weekend.

Contractors are putting in six days a week working on the bridge projects, but it looks like they will still be working come Saturday.

The work zone is blocked off by barriers to ensure both worker and public safety; however, this means the bridge will be a bit more narrow and a little more congested, so remember in case you'll be traveling through soon.

"We just ask that you be patient, you know, plan for some delay in your trip, maybe leave earlier. You can go through Wenatchee, it will add some travel time, but there is an alternate route to go," Brian White told us, Assistant Regional Manager for Construction in the South Central Region.

White also wants to remind everyone to stay safe on the roads when heading to the concert, and of course, have fun.