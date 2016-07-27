Yakima Attorney to be released following alleged sexual assault of employee

YAKIMA, WA - George Theodore Hansen, Yakima Attorney and former County Deputy Prosecutor, will be released on his own recognizance; no bond was posted and no bail money is needed to be paid because Hansen has promised in writing to appear in court for all proceedings.

Court documents say that Hansen was arrested on Tuesday after one of his employees told the Yakima Police Department that he groped her and said he was going to rape her. Documents say that during the incident, Hansen went over to her and started kissing her and then grabbed her breast. She then backed away and Hansen pressed up against her, saying "I'm going to rape you," and proceeded to lock the door.

The employee then left and filed a report.

Court documents reveal that Hansen apologized to the employee multiple times and said that the whole thing was just "a stupid joke" and the comment about raping her was "satire".

In addition to being released, a sexual assault protection order was put in place restricting any contact between Hansen and the employee.

Hansen is scheduled to have his next arraignment on August 12th.