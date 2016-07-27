Microsoft Executives inspire children at Camp SEED

TOPPENISH, WA - Today more than 50 children from Yakima County got a taste of what it means to be successful.

Children who are part of Camp SEED (Social, Economic, and Environmental Development) were not only able to get advice from members of the Microsoft Leadership Team at Heritage University, but also network.

The SEED program runs during the summer and allows students to get a summer camp experience while building relationships with other kids and learning about science, technology, engineering, and math and how it applies to life.

Today about 20 members form the Microsoft Leadership Team, including Corporate Vice President of Education Marketing Tony Prophet, were at the University to teach kids that preparation, practice, and hard work lead to a successful career.

"Great things we hope they take away form Microsoft is that by meeting the some of the people who work at Microsoft, they will see in some of the workers that they are no different than them, that have different backgrounds similar to them and they can see that aspiration that one day they will work for a great company," said Prophet.

"I wanted to thank them a lot, because if it was not for them, I would not be here today," said Erick Bruno, a member of Camp SEED.

Microsoft also donated P-CS to Enactus, the program that helped bring Microsoft to Toppenish and are also in charge of Camp SEED.

All Camp SEED students presented to the Microsoft Executives what they plan to sell during Market Day, a day where students in the program sell things that they have made. After their presentations, children are able to get direct feedback from the executives.

Market Day will be on Friday at Heritage University, starting at 11:00 a.m.