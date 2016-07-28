Man arrested after throwing 'Batarang' at cop car

SEATTLE, WA - The Seattle Police Department says a man was arrested on Capitol Hill on Monday after he threatened a bouncer with a homemade spear and threw a "Batarang" at officers.

Officers were called to a Capitol Hill bar around 6:30 p.m. after a 23-year-old man with a knife attached to a metal pole reportedly swung the spear at a bar employee near East Olive Way and East Denny Way.

When the man fled from the scene, officers chased after him. At one point during the pursuit, the man threw something at a police SUV. After catching the suspect in the 800 block of East Denny Way, officers realized he had thrown a "sharp, black Batman-style throwing star." It was embedded in the lower front end the patrol SUV.

Police booked the man into the King County Jail for Felony Assault.